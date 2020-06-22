Extended Benefits program to be offered to eligible, unemployed Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Nebraska Department of Labor has announced that Nebraska will be offering the Extended Benefits program for those eligible and who have exhausted previous unemployment benefits.
The Extended Benefits program offers up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits. Eligibility criteria can be found here.
The NDOL will notify those eligible and provide application instructions. The weekly benefit amount will be the same as the individual received for regular unemployment compensation.