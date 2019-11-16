Exploring program gives students an inside look at aviation

Potential future pilots took flight Saturday to test the air and see if they want to pursue a career in aviation.

Exploring program gives students a chance to sample aviation.

Out Leigh Waldman hitched a ride to see how programs like this one could help the nationwide pilot shortage.

Lucas Lynes is a senior in high school and he was getting ready for takeoff in a Cessna 172 from Millard Airport Saturday morning.

Scott Vlasek, a faculty member at UNO Aviation Institute said, “It's our opportunity to kind of give back and to give these students the opportunity to see all of the different career opportunities within aviation and the aerospace industries."

That’s something needed now more than ever.

Vlasek said, “There's a significant need for pilots, not only in the United States but around the world."

The Exploring Post Program has been running for 23 years now giving high school students the opportunity to explore the aviation field.

Vlasek doesn't think programs like this could solve the pilot shortage but it could help.

“A big part of it is getting, making sure students, all students, you know, male, female, minorities, everyone, know there are opportunities out there. And they can come to a program like Exploring and start to see what are some of the different opportunities in the industry."

More importantly though it lets young people explore a dream they might have never thought possible.

Lynes' flying instructor, Brian Spech, let Lucas take the controls once were up in the sky. It was a quick 30 minute flight. While Leigh said she was a little scared in the back seat Lynes felt right at home at the controls.

Back on the ground, he called it a, “pretty good flight,” and said, ““Um, I'm feeling pretty excited right now, honestly."

The passion for flying is already inside him.

“I just kind of fell in love with it after my first few flights. It's like a pretty fun adventure. It’s not like a standard job."

This is the sort of exposure that can let an aspiring aviator know the sky is not the limit. It could be the office.

Spech, a Certified Flight Instructor, said, “It takes a lot of commitment but if it's something you're interested in a lot of places offer intro flights to see if you like that kind of thing and UNO has a great school for it. So it's definitely a possibility for people in Omaha."

Details on how to join the program next year will be posted on the Omaha Exploring website in July. It is open to all high-school-aged students.