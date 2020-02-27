Experts warn of severe allergy season this spring

Allergy sufferers should expect a harsher than normal spring this year, according to an annual report by meteorologists with AccuWeather.

The report says a large swath of the country, stretching from Texas to Michigan and on east, will have pollen levels higher than normal this year.

Above-normal rainfall and near-average temperatures are predicted for the eastern United States, which means the region will be ripe for tree, weed and grass pollen.

“Grass pollen sufferers will face a long and severe season into summer,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

The rest of the country won’t be hit as hard, but allergy sufferers won’t be completely in the clear.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies, according to AccuWeather, and there can be ripple effects, including family members of children who struggle with allergies.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.