Experts test whether fans are enough to cool you off during a heat wave

Health experts are warning people that fans alone will not be enough to keep you cool during this heatwave.

Meteorologists Clay Ostarly and Mallory Schnell, conducted a science experiment to test whether or not a fan will keep you cool.

The meteorologists took two wet paper towels to signify sweaty people and recorded the temperatures of each before sitting them in front of a fan. One recorded at 71.1 degrees and the other, 70.5 degrees.

After placing the two wet towels in front of the fan, Ostarly and Schnell rerecorded the temperatures of their “sweaty people” again. The first one measured at 71 degrees after cooling in front of the fan and the second one measured at 72.4 degrees.

There was little variance in temperature.

“So, yeah it doesn’t make a huge difference sitting in front of the fan, however on a hot summer day I will take anything I can get,” said Ostarly.

