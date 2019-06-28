Existing rural transportation services extended through October

Adults who rely on the Rural Transportation Program will be able to continue using the service past July.

Dennis Loose, executive director of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, said Friday it has received funds to keep its rural transportation services available to current riders through October and will work to find a long-term solution.

Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency found the money to support the service for a few more months, Loose said.

More than one hundred people gathered earlier this month at the Office on Aging to voice their concerns about changes to boundaries that determine who has access to the program.

The program currently provides public transportation to people living west of 120th Street in Omaha, along with four other counties in Eastern Nebraska. But changes to the urban map, based on Census data, is going to push the boundary to 180th Street, cutting off everyone in between, as well as riders in Papillion, Gretna, and Bellevue.

Loose said his office was in the process of notifying riders about the extension of services.