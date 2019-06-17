Exhibit keeps memories of fallen service members alive

There is an exhibit across the street from TD Ameritrade Park that reminds baseball fans why they are able to enjoy America’s pastime in a nice stadium located in a free country.

Remembering Our Fallen is a pictorial memorial honoring those who gave their lives for their country since the global war on terrorism was declared. The memorial travels the nation.

Leigh Ellen Barnes and her family are from Memphis. They’re here for the College World Series. They have seen the exhibit before and were excited to see it here in Omaha.

Barnes said, “We wanted to come find his picture because it means so much for us to know that he’s not forgotten and that people will remember.”

Leigh Ellen wants everyone to remember her brother, Jason Rodgers. “He was a Marine and he was in Afghanistan. He was killed by an IED. It’s been eight years now but, you know, we never forget. We always want to honor and remember him. He was killed two days before his birthday.”

The exhibit is home to 5,100 pictures of men and women and 2,000 more are planned.

Noala Fritz, a Gold Star mother from Verdon, Nebraska, manages the exhibit. Omaha’s Bill and Evonne Williams put this together after reading an interview of a man who lost a son.

Noala said, “It was in 2010. His son had been killed in 2006 and he says I’m afraid he’s going to be forgotten this war has gone on so long.”

Noala’s son is also pictured in the exhibit. Like every other profile, a picture living life and a picture in uniform.

“My oldest son, First Lt. Jacob Fritz, was executed while a POW in Iraq, January 20th of 2007. I always tell people he had a smile everybody remembers and a bear hug you couldn’t forget.”

The exhibit makes sure none of us ever forget and for Leigh Ellen and thousands of others, they’re glad someone remembers.

Remembering Our Fallen is on display around the clock. It will be across the street from TD Ameritrade right in front of the CHI Health Center until June 25th.