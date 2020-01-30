Exclusive: DHS acting secretary discusses coronavirus response

The head of the Department of Homeland Security is talking about how the department's agencies are responding to coronavirus.

The acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is discussing his agency's response to coronavirus. (Source: AP)

In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro in Miami Wednesday, Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said DHS is taking its lead from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re looking at obviously flights coming in from mainland China, but also the movement within the homeland, as well as travelers leaving the U.S. going to China,” said Wolf.

Wolf also wants to make sure DHS screeners, like TSA agents, are protected too. He says a lot of DHS’s agencies are involved.

“Some of the things that you’ll see visibly at airports, but a lot of planning we’re doing behind the scenes as well,” he said.

Wolf was in Miami to tour the security operations ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.