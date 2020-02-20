Ex-teacher appears in Omaha court on child enticement charge

A former elementary teacher went in front of a judge for the first time Thursday after being arrested at an Omaha school.

Only 6 News was there with a camera as 53-year-old Robert Goetschkes heard the charges -- child enticement with an electronic device.

The judge set bond at $125,000.

Investigators say Goetschkes had a text message conversation with an undercover Omaha Police officer who was posing as a 15-year-old girl -- and Goetschkes arranged for a meeting with the intent to perform sexual acts on the teen.

Goetschkes is no longer a third and fourth-grade teacher at Friedel Jewish Academy.