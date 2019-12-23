Ex-teacher accused of theft from Grand Island choir gets probation, jail

A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.

David Sackschewsky was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution. Court records say the sentencing includes 90 days in jail immediately, with credit for four days already served.

Authorities say he stole nearly $208,000 from the 14 Karat Gold Show Choir at Northwest High School in Grand Island. He'd been a teacher at Northwest until he resigned in April after being on medical leave since a vehicular accident last fall.