Ex-police chief of small eastern Iowa town pleads guilty to lying about hours worked

The former police chief of a small eastern Iowa town has pleaded guilty to charges that she collected pay for hours she didn't work.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Katherine Krieger entered the pleas Monday to theft and felonious misconduct in office. She was chief in Dunkerton, a town of about 830 residents around 100 miles northeast of Des Moines.

Prosecutors say Krieger collected pay for hours in Dunkerton when she was working another law enforcement job and for training and meetings she never attended last spring.

Court records say she received $3,000 in unearned pay.