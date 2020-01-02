Ex-husband of Evan's Tower shooting victim mourns loss, speaks out

The family of a woman killed New Year’s Eve night is in mourning. Dana Wells was found dead in an apartment at Evans Tower.

Police say Terry Hudson exited that same apartment with a gun right before officers shot him.

Wells and her ex-husband Thurman Graham recently split up and she began dating someone else. She told him she was scared for her life.

Graham fought to hold back tears as he read a poem for his ex-wife. Graham says that Wells is the mother of his two kids and they were together for 30 years. The last time he spoke to her was the morning she was killed.

“I knew she had a bad situation, she called, she talked about it, but if you keep going back, now I can tell its bad,” said Graham.

He says wells recently started dating Terry Hudson, the man killed by police. Wells told him she had been trying to break it off with Hudson and she needed his help.

“She finally asked for a restraining order, to go through the process of getting a restraining order and that's what I was doing,” said Graham.

Tuesday night Omaha Police were called out to the Evans Tower for a domestic disturbance. When they knocked on the door of Wells 5th floor apartment, they say they could hear her inside with Hudson pleading for him to stop.

After several attempts by officers to get Hudson to open the door, police kicked their way inside, they heard gunshots and went back in the hallway. Body camera footage shows Hudson then come out of the apartment with a gun in his hand, and two officers fired. Officers then found Wells inside - dead from a gunshot wound.

“She told me she had fear and she feared him because she had more fear that because people let him in the building that she didn't know when he was gonna walk up behind her,” said Graham.

OPD is still piecing together what happened that night.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the victim’s family.

