Ex-bank VP sentenced to home confinement for embezzlement

A former vice president of a Kansas bank has been sentenced to four months of home confinement for embezzlement.

The U.S. attorney's office says 60-year-old Debra Converse, of Harveyville, also was ordered Monday to pay nearly $110,000 in restitution. After she resigned last March from the First National Bank of Harveyville, the institute's president went to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff to report embezzlement concerns.

The bank also initiated an audit, focused on what Converse claimed were software glitches.