Ex-Kansas City councilwoman to run for lieutenant governor of Missouri

Former Kansas City Councilwoman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant governor and former failed Republican auditor candidate Saundra McDowell is running for governor.

Canady filed paperwork Monday. McDowell filed Tuesday. In Missouri, the lieutenant governor runs on a separate ticket from the governor.

Tuesday marked the last day candidates could file to run in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary.

Elections for Missouri governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general are slated for Nov. 3.