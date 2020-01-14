Ex-Husker gets probation for driving drunk, resisting arrest

A former Husker football player has been given probation for driving drunk and resisting arrest in Lincoln.

After pleading "no contest," court records say Alonzo Dennard was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for resisting arrest, plus four months probation for driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08. His license will also be revoked for six months, in addition to being fined $500.

Officers stopped Dennard's vehicle early in the morning of Dec. 23, 2018, for having an expired registration and were going to arrest him for driving with a suspended license.

Officers say Dennard refused to put his hands behind his back and then scuffled with them.

Dennard played in the Huskers' defensive backfield from 2008 through the 2011 season and later played professionally for the New England Patriots.

