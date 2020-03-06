Ex-Husker Maurice Washington begins sentence for revenge porn in California

Former Nebraska Huskers running back Maurice Washington began serving his sentence in a California jail on Thursday, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections.

Washington was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation after he pleaded guilty for “revenge porn” in California.

He allegedly sent a 10-second long video of an ex-girlfriend’s sexual assault that was recorded while she was still a minor.

Washington was dismissed from the Huskers in 2019. He was also suspended twice that season for separate reasons.

Corrections listed his release date as March 20. No bail is allowed.