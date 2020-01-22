Event center closure reveals troubling past for owners

After a wedding and event center in Blair unexpectedly closed, brides were left scrambling to find a new venue and to recover their deposit. An investigation into the owner revealed a troubling pattern of potential fraud.

South Creek Wedding & Events unexpectedly closed and the owners Kelly Jo and Nick Yaksich were nearly impossible to reach.

On January 13th clients who had events booked were sent a letter alleging the space had new owners.

Their phone number is disconnected.

"We've spoken with the man who owns the building or is a co-owner of the building itself, and he told us there are no new leases," said Morgan Merriman, a bride-to-be.

Scott Seaton, the managing partner of the building confirmed what she said. Ownership hasn't changed. He also told us the Yaksich's owe thousands in unpaid rent.

In an email, Nick Yaksich claims he was overcharged.

Her sentiment seconded by Logan-Magnolia schools' secondary principal Christi Gochenour.

"We're out $1,000 right now. We had a $1,000 deposit, and for a district our size that's a lot of money,” said Gochenour.

For months students fundraised to pay the deposit on South Creek for their upcoming prom.

"This is the first year in a long time that we've gone off-site. We've been doing them back here at school for a few years and now they want to go off-site again and this is happening. So it's kind of a bummer,” said Gochenour.

Other venues have offered their help but she's waiting to hear more from the South Creek couple before they commit.

A dive into Nick Yaksich's past shows several run-ins with the law -- most notably in 2018 litigation was filed against him and his wife by Industrial Packaging Corporation.

The court complaint claims Yaksich’s owes nearly $50,000 for services provided and not paid for. As for his latest victims, they're praying for resolution.

Blair police say they're looking into at least four reports filed against Nick and Kelly Jo Yaksich. They expect that number to grow.

