Escaped Lincoln inmate found in Bellevue nine months later

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has been arrested by the Bellevue Police Department after escaping from the center nine months ago.

Brandon Jones

On January 11, Brandon Jones failed to show up for a work assignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was arrested Wednesday evening.

Jones is serving three to 11 years for charges out of Douglas County including terroristic threats and assault. Jones now faces charges out of Sarpy County, according to a release.

According to the release, the CCC-L is a low custody level facility that allows inmates to pursue work opportunities, attend school, and religious services without direct supervision.