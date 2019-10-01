Escaped Arkansas inmate never left the prison

The Arkansas Dept. of Corrections announced Tuesday that an escaped murderer has been found ... on prison grounds.

The agency said Calvin Adams was found Tuesday morning hiding under a ventilation hood on the roof of the prison.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, the Arkansas Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Calvin Adams had escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

Prison guards discovered Adams missing at 4:30 a.m. .

Within minutes, K9 teams began scouring the area.

This is not the first time he has escaped Arkansas custody. In 2009, he and Jeffrey Grinder escaped the Cummins Unit wearing prison guard uniforms.

He was later sentenced to six additional years in prison for that escape.

Adams has been serving life without parole since his 1995 conviction for the killling of a bank vice president.

Copyright 2019 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.