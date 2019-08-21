Eric Crouch kicks off Big Red Friday at Ronald McDonald Charity in Omaha

Former University of Nebraska quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Eric Crouch visited Omaha’s Ronald McDonald House charities’ Monday.

According to a release, the former quarterback visited to brighten the children’s day and help kick off the third annual Big Red Friday season.

Big Red Friday is on Friday, Aug. 30. Fans are encouraged to visit any McDonald’s restaurant in Nebraska to purchase a Husker flag to support the charity.

All proceeds from the day will stay local and benefit RMHC to help keep families close, according to the release.

