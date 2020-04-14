Eppley getting nearly $33 million federal stimulus grant funds

Airports across the country are getting a share of 10-billion dollars. It’s from the U.S. Transportation Department to help them respond to the pandemic response.

Eppley gets the largest amount near the metro with more than $32-million. The airports in Council Bluffs, Blair, and Fremont are getting $69,000 each. And getting $30,000 are the Millard, Harlan, Red Oak, Wahoo, and Tekamah.

The money is to help the airports continue operations and save jobs by replacing lost revenue and covering operational costs.

