Eppley TSA stops loaded gun at checkpoint

A Hamilton County man was stopped by TSA at Eppley Airfield Wednesday after they detected a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 14 bullets.

The handgun was tucked in his carry-on bag with a bullet in the chamber.

The police were notified. When a firearm is detected on an individual at a checkpoint, lane operations are halted until the matter is resolved by the police, according to a release.

TSA's Federal Security Director for Nebraska says that even amid a pandemic, TSA officers remain laser-focused on their jobs.

Guns should be transported unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case with a lock. The gun should be taken to the check-in counter of your airline and from there, the airline representative will make sure the gun travels with the checked luggage, according to Director Fowler.