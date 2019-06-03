Eppley Airfield among Nebraska airports in line for federal grants

Eppley Airfield will be receiving nearly $3 million in federal grant money. The Omaha funds are targeted for taxiway rehabilitation.

Eppley is among four airports in Nebraska receiving the federal dollars.

The allocations were announced Monday by Senator Deb Fischer.

Along with Eppley, other discretionary grant money is headed to McCook Regional Airport; Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island and Norfolk Regional Airport.

“Our airports in Nebraska help ensure that families can travel safely and businesses can deliver their high-quality products to market," Sen. Fischer said. "These continued investments in our state’s infrastructure provide for major improvements and will make a big difference in our state’s future.”

Here are the distributions announced Monday:



Eppley Airfield Taxiway Rehabilitation. Grant Amount: $2,806,281.00

McCook Regional Apron and Runway Rehabilitation. Grant Amount: $562,158.00

Central Nebraska Regional Construction of Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Building. Grant Amount: $2,174,636.00

Norfolk Regional/Karl Stefan Memorial Field Runway Rehabilitation. Grant Amount: $738,861.00

Earlier this month, Nebraska airports in Gordon, Red Cloud, and Thomas County, were awarded supplemental discretionary grants to support improvements and rehabilitation of the airports’ runways.

