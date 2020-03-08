Entry deadline March 31 for Nebraska Handwriting Contest

The entry deadline is March 31 for the Nebraska Handwriting Contest, the 30th.

The contest is aimed at promoting and encouraging good penmanship and is open to Nebraska residents in four age categories: 12 and younger, ages 13-16, ages 17-49 and ages 50 and older.

Contestants will be provided text to copy for their entries. Rules and text to be copied are available online at the university website.

Entries should be mailed to: Nebraska Handwriting Contest, Attention: Julie Agard, the University of Nebraska at Kearney/Department of Teacher Education, Kearney, NE, 68849. Contact Agard at 308-865-8556 for more information.