Engaged couple stressed over surprise closing venue

An Omaha wedding venue has closed without warning. That’s left couples scrambling to book a new hall. In a Six on Your Side investigation, we find out refunds are also up in the air.

An engagement will turn to marriage in just three months but the sudden closing of the Omaha Noah’s left this twosome flooded with emotions.

“I was completely baffled and caught off guard. I was not expecting it and just started to get stressed right away,” said Paige Higginbotham, the bride-to-be.

After paying nearly $6,000 last April the couple spotted reports of Noah’s venues closing in several other cities.

“It was so frustrating to hear one thing from them that they wouldn’t be closing from the local branch and to find out another thing but it seems they didn’t have all the information at the time,” said Brandon Henslee, the groom.

The couple received a closing email Tuesday.

In an email to Six on Your Side Noah’s states, “We are deeply saddened the Omaha location will be forced to close as soon as possible, after getting news the location was for sale we began contacting clients. An email the couple received mentions bankruptcy and refunds.”

“They can’t really tell us when and it sounds like we’re getting a partial refund at an unknown time and then the rest we have to file a court claim,” said the bride.

Paige’s parents paid the $5,900 upfront after they say Noah’s offered a discount for prepayment.

The couple hasn't changed their wedding date of March 28th and hopes to find another venue for the big day.

Omaha businessman Greg Cutchall heard about our story and is offering to help couples left without a wedding hall. Cutchall’s Omaha event group has three large venues around the city and as luck would have it he has an opening on March 28th.

