Endangered rhino calf born at Henry Doorly Zoo

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces the birth of an Indian rhinoceros calf that was born Friday, Aug. 30, and is the first rhino calf born in the zoo’s 120-year history.

According to Dennis Pate, Zoo Director, and CEO, the birth of this calf is of the most important when preserving an endangered species.

The calf was born to rhino mom and dad, Hellary and Jontu who live at the Asian Highlands exhibit. Hellary is 11 and has been at the zoo since 2012, Jontu is also 11 but has been at the zoo since 2008, according to a release from The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

According to the release, the calf is believed to be male was 120 pounds at birth and currently 140 pounds.

The calf and his mother are not available for viewing yet and do have a name, but that will be released at the Zoo’s biennial fundraiser on Sept. 13.

According to the release, Indian rhinos are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. There are an estimated 3,500-3,600 Indian rhinos left in the world and this is the 82nd Indian rhino living in the United States.