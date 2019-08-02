Endangered missing advisory activated for 14-year-old girl

Authorities have activated an Endangered Missing Advisory in an attempt to locate Camille "Millie" Iacono.

She is a 14-year-old white female who is 5'8", 105 lbs. with blue eyes, brown hair with blonde highlights.

Lincoln Police Department said Iacono was last seen wearing a black dress with a pin pattern.

They said she may be with an unknown male in a red SUV with possible Texas license plates.

Lincoln Police believe Iacono may be in danger. If you have any information, please call 911 immediately or the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.