Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Thayer County teenager

Authorities are looking for help in locating a missing Thayer County Nebraska teenager. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Hailey Baca.

The Thayer County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate her.

She is described as being 5' 6" tall, weighing 140 pounds. Hailey has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black bikini and was in a Gold 2001 Ford Taurus with no license plates driven by Kenton Meyer, a 21-year-old.

Meyer is 5' 4" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

The Thayer County Sheriff's office believes Hailey may be in danger.

Call 911 or the Thayer County Sheriff's office at 402 768-6139 with any information.