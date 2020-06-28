Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Lincoln child

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a one-year-old boy who may be with his 17-year-old mother.

Authorities are searching for Elver Benito, 1, a Hispanic male with short black hair last seen wearing grey sweats and a grey sweatshirt.

Elver has a medical condition that puts him at risk, authorities said.

The boy is believed to be with his mother, Dominga Benito, 17. She is a runaway.

Dominga is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 175 pounds with long black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt.

Those with information are urged to call the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500 or 911.