Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Fremont man

Authorities have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Curtis Fleeman of Fremont.

Fleeman is 73-years-old' approximately 5’ 9" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red collared shirt, white under shirt, jeans, glasses, and brown shoes.

Fleeman was last known to be in the vicinity of Fremont, Nebraska, at approximately 9:00 p.m., June 7, 2019. He was last seen driving a blue 1994 GMC Sierra pickup with Nebraska plate 05-528A.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or contact the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677.