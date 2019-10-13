Endangered Missing Advisory for Knox County man

Authorities are looking for help in locating a Knox County man. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Leroy Doerr, 53.

Doerr was last known to have been at his home east of Creighton, Nebraska late Friday afternoon, October 11.

Officials said he has memory loss and a history of medical conditions that place him in danger.

Doerr is 6' 5" inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 402-288-4261 or call 911.