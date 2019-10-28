Emergency text alerts spike confusion in Douglas County

New technology is showing up on wireless phones in Douglas County. It’s an emergency alert, a warning of danger in your immediate area, and it happened Monday.

It has sparked some confusion.

If there is an emergency the program is supposed to send a notification to those in the area, warning of danger. But, some say they alert only reaches some people.

Susan Albertus lives right next to where police strung up caution tape near 97th and Binney streets. A robbery suspect had just been caught a house away.

“I heard one of the police officers sound the bullhorn, and it sounded like he said something to the effect of ‘come out and give yourself up because if you don’t you could be killed’ is kind of what I heard,” said Albertus.

Police considered the man dangerous, which is why they had Douglas County Emergency Management send out this a message earlier to those in the area. Albertus lives in the area but never received the alert.

Paul Johnson of Douglas County Emergency Management says most carriers will send out the alert.

“Not everyone would receive the alert if their carrier doesn’t participate in the emergency alert system,” said Johnson.

Albertus has Verizon. According to them, they do support emergency messages, but hers was never received.

Those who did receive the alert are concerned with the lack of information provided.

Johnson says upgrades are coming very soon which will allow for more information in the text.

“Alerts will be more descriptive, more specific, and also the geo-targeting of the area that needs alerting will be fined,” said Johnson.

This is the fourth time the alert system has been used. Twice for the floods, once for the CWS, and today.

