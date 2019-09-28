Emergency crews responding to fire call find body in home

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in the course of responding to a residential fire call late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the location near Westwood Lane and Augusta Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

As a 6 News crew arrived the fire had been put out but a number of fire crews, medics and police officers remained on scene.

Authorities later confirmed that one person was found dead inside the home.

The cause of death was not immediately available. The victim was not identified.

Circumstances of the case remain under review.