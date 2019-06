Several workers escaped injury Saturday afternoon when a porch roof collapsed on a home near 27th and Rees, just south of Leavenworth.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3:15.

Witnesses said several workers were on top of the roof when it gave way and at least one person was underneath. A neighbor tried to lift the debris off the person down below but couldn’t.

Witnesses called 911 and the pinned worker was eventually freed.

No one required hospital treatment.