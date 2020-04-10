Emergency SNAP increases issued for April, May in Nebraska

Emergency SNAP supplements will be issued April 11 and May 7, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

Nothing is required from SNAP recipients to see their benefits increased, which will automatically be issued on current EBT cards.

The increase is based on a scale, DHHS explained. A household of four receiving $500 in benefits will see an increase to $646, for example.

Here is the chart provided by DHHS by number of people per household:

1 $194

2 $355

3 $509

4 $646

5 $768

6 $921

7 $1,018

8 $1,164

Nebraska Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley said the emergency allotment is critical for the health of Nebraska's vulnerable population.

“Right now there is a growing sense of uncertainty in the economy and many people are being laid off or are have a family member who was laid off,” she said. “It is important to make sure Nebraska’s most vulnerable are being well taken care of. Congress is giving us an opportunity to provide even more resources to SNAP recipients and we have a responsibility do everything in our power to secure those benefits.”

