Embattled former Omaha fire union president to get his job back

Nearly a year after the incident that led to his firing, 6 News has learned that former Omaha Firefighters Union president is going to get his job back.

Accused of punching a woman at a retirement party, Steve LeClair was cited in February following an internal investigation by the city and subsequently fired from the union.

LeClair was put on administrative leave during the investigation, during which time he issued a statement denying the accusation.

He was sentenced to six months probation in June after pleading "no contest" to misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct after an incident at a bar on Nov. 9, 2018.

