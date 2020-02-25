Emails show Iowa HSS signed off on Glenwood Resource Center experiments

Governor Reynolds is responding to more questions about allegations of experiments on intellectually disabled residents at the Glenwood Resource Center.

Emails released yesterday show administrators knew about the proposed sexual arousal experiments and signed off on them.

Rick Shults approved software requests for the project, which was to be conducted by Jerry Rea, the former superintendent at Glenwood.

Shults retired earlier this year, months after the Department Of Justice launched its investigation into the center.

Today, the governor was asked why Shults wasn't fired.

"We were still in the process. Kelly Garcia was walking through...these are allegations, doing the internal and external review and part of that is doing the due diligence and going through the research. And so we also have to make sure we have adequate information when we make the decisions that we make,” said Reynolds.

The governor says neither she nor anyone on her team, knew about the allegations of abuse nor human experiments at the Glenwood Resource Center until the DOJ notified her of their investigation.

