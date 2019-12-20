Elves, nurses team up to bring Christmas cheer to Children's Hospital

You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, but some kids get a visit nightly during the holiday season from their own special elf at the Children’s Hospital.

For kids staying at the hospital over Christmas, it can be hard to keep up with family traditions, but there’s a duo at the Children’s Hospital making sure kids wake up to a surprise every morning this month.

Meet Tinsel and Scout.

Five-year-old Emry spends a lot of time in and out of the hospital getting treatments for Leukemia. Every morning starts early for her in December. She wakes up at 6:30 a.m. with her mom to find elves.

With the help of the night nurse, those elves are always up to something.

“We end up collaborating with them. So they'll tell us what kind of shenanigans they want to get in and then we kind of tell them what they can and can't do here at the hospital so the collaboration between that is always a lot of fun," said Kaitlyn Reif, a night nurse.

This morning kids at the Children’s Hospital woke up to a winter wonderland created by the elves.

It’s a gesture that goes a long way. Some of the kids on the floor have been here awhile.

"Being able to hunt down what Tinsel and Scout got into last night, I mean, they just enjoy it so much and it's so fun to see their reactions," said Jessica Meyer, a nurse.

It brings a tradition they have at home to the hospital.

“I think it makes it feel a little more like home for the kiddos, rather than staying in a room. It gets them out of the room to explore, walk around as they should be,” said Alicia Huse, Emry’s mom.

The end result of all the hard work Tinsel, Scout and the night nurses do, is pure Christmas joy.

The night nurses have an entire box of supplies they use every night to help the elves come up with creative ideas. Some of the favorites this year have been the elves playing doctor and wrapping lollipops in wrapping paper for the kids.

