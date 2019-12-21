Elusive contractor facing theft charges now jailed in Douglas County

A contractor facing several charges of Theft by Deception has been jailed after skipping several recent court appearances.

Jail records show that Ross Sherwood is in custody at Douglas County Corrections. It’s believed he was arrested in the Des Moines area after the Federal Fugitive Task Force put out an alert.

Records show nine outstanding warrants on Sherwood in Douglas and Sarpy counties. As Six on Your Side has reported, Sherwood is accused of taking large down payments on deck projects and not completing the work.

He was scheduled to go on trial in Sarpy County earlier this month but didn’t show up for a pretrial hearing. The trial had to be canceled.

He’s expected in Douglas County Jail Court for a bond-setting next week but Sherwood would still be held on Sarpy County warrants.