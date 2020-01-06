Elusive contractor facing theft charges asks for low bond

Facing numerous theft by deception charges in two counties contractor Ross Sherwood wants out of jail to work and continue restitution payments. But one customer suspects he used her money to pay back others.

After paying Ross Sherwood $7,500 for a deck never finished. Nicole Minardi doesn’t want the contractor to fall through any cracks in the legal system.

Minardi said, ”Yeah and everybody that we’ve had come out and gotten new estimates on the deck have said this isn’t even done right, they have to tear off this up.”

Two more charges added, Sherwood now faces six counts of felony theft by deception but claims he made $41,000 restitution in Sarpy County and asks for a low bond.

Sherwood said,” I have construction jobs lined up to do, I have jobs waiting outside. To try and settle these cases and my ability to do that I need to get out in order to continue to pay restitution.”

The judge set bond that would require Sherwood put down just $1,000 for two recent cases but that’s not a get out of jail cheap card.

Sherwood will also be brought here to the district court on a failure to appear warrant. He’ll have a chance to tell the judge why he didn’t show up for his trial date

That’s four other theft by deception cases requiring $10,000 each for the bond but the prosecutor may not be done asking for more.

Scott Earl the prosecutor said, “Yes I’d like to make sure he stays there for trial and have the bond set significantly higher so that he can stay for trial”

Nicole says Sherwood skipped out on her project.

Sherwood sued Nicole and her husband for $20,000 using this photo to claim their dog bit him.

Minardi said, “Just a bunch of bull, ha.”

Nicole is ready to see Sherwood in civil court after he faces justice in criminal court.

The Humane Society closed the case on Sherwood’s complaint against the dog owners because he wouldn’t meet with investigators or show them any medical evidence of a bite wound. Sherwood also faces felony charges in Douglas County.

