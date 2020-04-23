Elton John postpones farewell tour, including stop in Lincoln

Elton John has postponed the remainder of his 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, including a stop in Lincoln.

Elton John was scheduled to play at Pinnace Bank Arena on June 9, 2020.

John has now postponed tour dates through July 8, 2020.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]," read a press release on Thursday morning.

Ticketholders of all postponed performances are advised to hold onto their original tickets.

New show date information for 2021 will be announced soon and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.