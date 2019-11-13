Elton John bringing farewell tour to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena

Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Lincoln on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The tour made a previous stop in Omaha in February 2019.

American Express Card Members will get early access to tickets on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. thru Monday, November 18 at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, November 22 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

According to Pinnacle Bank Arena's website, the price of tickets and showtime have not been announced.