Elkhorn plans new sports complex to meet demand of growing town

The Elkhorn area is growing and with that, a large population of youngsters in the area is looking to get involved in sports. Elkhorn stressed for athletic fields and facilities, has put in place a plan to add a sports complex to accommodate.

The state of the art facility will provide space for multi-sport activities, located just outside of Valley on Highway 275. The complex will provide fields for baseball, softball, soccer, football, and an area for track and field.

The Elkhorn Athletic Association and the Elkhorn Soccer club will merge to build the complex.

“We’re really struggling for field space to host all of the growing leagues and tournaments of that nature so to develop a complex not just for soccer but all sports, there’s a tremendous need,” said Rob Herringer with the Elkhorn Soccer Club.

The two organizations say the new complex will provide a barrier-free space so all children have a chance to get out and play.

“It’s open regardless of how you approach it or attack a field, whether you’re in a wheelchair or walker that you can still play the game,” said Bruce O’Neel with Elkhorn Athletic Association.

Phase one of the outdoor complex is expected to cost around $35 million and will be for children across the area.

According to Herringer, money is coming through sponsorships and donors.

“We’re really going to move forward on a capital campaign here in the next couple of weeks and we’re really going to try to reach out to everybody who can give us an assist in this project,” said Herringer.

Club officials expect thousands of more players to play in the new complex over the next five years as Elkhorn continues to grow.

Right now, the association is not planning to use any local tax dollars or government funding to pay for the complex.

