Elkhorn South seniors celebrate prom creatively despite cancellation

Seniors across Omaha are missing out on sports seasons, graduation, and proms. Today we met one group of seniors from Elkhorn South high trying to make the most of it.

This group of seven friends, all seniors, had pretty extravagant plans for prom and they weren’t going to let the cancelation get the best of them.

This group of friends from Elkhorn South High School didn’t want to go with dates to prom but they weren’t going to miss out on a staple senior activity.

They decided to have a little fun and buy the most over-the-top suites they could find.

When COVID-19 shut Omaha schools down they had a prom photoshoot to help memorialize their unusual senior year and reflect on the time they’ve spent here.

“While we are in high school all we want to do is leave.....we’ll always be appreciative of the things we have done,” said Mason Foley.

They say if anything, COVID-19 has made their senior year stand out from anyone else’s.

