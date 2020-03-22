Elkhorn South senior waits for return to volleyball court

Ibi Green was fortunate enough to play her full senior volleyball season for Elkhorn South, but her club season was cut short.

She plays for Premiere Volleyball. She and her family were on a train to Denver for the national qualifier when they got the news that the event was canceled.

“As a parent, to like look over at your kid and go ‘Oh man, I’ve got to wake her up and I’ve got to tell her that we’re getting off this train,’” said Ibi's mom, Kimberly Green.

The family had to get off the train halfway to Denver and hop on a train back to the Omaha area.

Now, Ibi is waiting patiently for athletics to resume.

She's committed to playing for the Univeristy of Nebraska Kearney.

The team had a scheduled trip to Italy that was canceled. Ibi wondered what else might end up not happening due to Covid-19 concerns.

“I’m trying to stay hopeful that the tentative dates will turn to solid dates and that we can be there and be training,” she said.

With no practices or games to go to, the family feels like their life has been put on hold.

“After she worked so hard, she has academic and athletic scholarships and I’m really grateful for that," said Kimberly Green. "You know, we’ll get through this. It’s nothing compared to what some people are going through, but it’s still our reality.”