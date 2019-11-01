Elkhorn River access sites now closed for the season

All of the access sites for the Elkhorn RIver are now closed for the season. They will open again on April 1, 2020.

Authorities repeatedly closed the Elkhorn River access sites throughout the year due to the floods and heavy rainfall.

Damages during the floods also closed the river's campsite and the bridge at Highway 275 going over the river.

Portions of the river were reopened to the public in the heat of the summer in mid-July for some water activities. Two other access points were reopened in late September but then closed again nearly a week later for anticipated rainfall.

Papio NRD tweeted the closing, announcing their hope that the river will be more accessible next season.