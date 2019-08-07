Elkhorn High sees highest population yet while Elkhorn North is still underway

Elkhorn School District voters approved a 150-million dollar bond last year, and now administrators prepare for some of the largest class sizes ever.

Elkhorn High School has doubled in size in the last decade. Every year the district adds 600-700 students and this causes some challenges with class sizes within the school.

Many residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the school move here to be a part of it, much like Stephanie Corral whose girls aren’t even in kindergarten yet.

"Behind our house here will be the elementary school. Right over here in the middle school. And she could even walk to her high school right behind. We're less than a block from each school. You can't really beat that," said Corral.

Elkhorn North High School is under construction still and won’t be ready until 2020, so freshmen who would have gone there are heading to Elkhorn High for their first day.

This is causing heavy population in the school, according to Elkhorn High’s Principal Dan Radicia.

“This is the biggest class on record for Elkhorn High School,” said Radicia.

The high school will have 389 freshmen and more than 1,400 total students.

"The challenges we have are the spaces we share together. The restrooms, the hallways, and commons," said Radicia.

The temporary fixes put in place to ease the crowd include extra lunch space above the gym for freshmen and sophomores, only allowing freshmen and sophomores to utilize lockers, and new desks throughout.

According to the Radicia, most students don’t use the lockers anyway so this won’t cause an issue.

The Principal also insists that this won’t affect classroom crowding but once the new high school opens, there will be room to move in the hallways again.