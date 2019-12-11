Elk and German shepherd caught on camera frolicking in Colorado

It looked like the perfect finale to a movie about an unlikely friendship!

Video of a dog and elk taken by Colorado Parks and Wildlife show the pair running up and down a fenceline in Colorado. Video courtesy CPW taken 12/10/19.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of a bull elk and German shepherd frolicking along a fence line in northern Colorado on Tuesday. The dog would lead the way in a full sprint, tail wagging, and the elk tried his best to keep up while on the other side of the fence.

It looked like this wasn't the first time the pair was out enjoying the sunshine together!

"This elk and dog have been playing for years," the southeast region for Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Twitter. "They seem to know everyone needs to get out and enjoy the Colorado outdoors."

The interaction was viewed as a playful and harmless act by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The state agency is constantly pointing out the importance of avoiding conflict with wildlife.

"In most situations, people and wildlife can coexist," Colorado Parks and Wildlife has posted to its website. "The key is to respect the wildness of wildlife. 'Wildlife' is just that -- wild. Most dangerous and potentially harmful encounters occur because people fail to leave the animals alone. Wildlife should not be harassed, captured, domesticated or fed. Intentional or inadvertent feeding is the major cause of most wildlife problems, and it is illegal to feed deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, pronghorn, and elk in Colorado."