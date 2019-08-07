Elizabeth warren kicks off Iowa tour in Council Bluffs

Senator Warren started the town hall in Council Bluffs with her thoughts on the recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

"Congress, the republicans, are held by the throat of the NRA. Enough is enough," Warren said.

Warren calling for what she calls sensible gun laws.

She also spent time talking about her new plan she rolled out Wednesday that she thinks will benefit rural Americans.

"In America, you ought to have a chance to build a real future for yourself and your family where ever you live," Warren said.

She said her plan would invest in rural Americans and create a stronger farming economy.

During the Q&A portion of the town hall, she was asked again about gun reform and how she plans to tackle the 'fear culture' in the country if she's elected.

She said it's about stopping the 'blame game' going on in America. The senator wants people to take on their own responsibilities and understand immigrants make America stronger.