Elfie the cat has a curious gait and a need for a home

Elfie the cat has a touch of a wobble in her gitalong but she’s full of promise and looking for a home.

Elfie the cat could use a home

The Nebraska Humane Society says Elfie is so named because of the Elf on the Shelf quality of the way she sits. She was born with unusual back legs.

One of the NHS vets said she looks like she was assembled wrong. Which makes her cut of a cloth similar to that of Eddy in Hemingway’s To Have and Have Not, who, "walked with his joints all slung wrong." So there you have it. Elfie walks in the shadow of literary greatness.

But Elfie doesn't know that she's any different than any other kitty. She’s mostly normal although a low-sided litter box would be perfect for her. She needs a little more space than other cats because her legs don't bend the way other cats do.

But she moves surprisingly well and when she goes down, she's right back up and moving again. She isn't as graceful as other cats and climbing and stairs will likely be challenging but she's still young and very adaptable so it’s not yet clear what she can do.

She is very cuddly and loves people and will play and bat stuff like a regular kitty.

Elfie would probably do best in a home where she doesn't have to do stairs to find the litter box. A floor with carpet or rugs that she can get some traction on would be super. And that low sided litter box too.

She is on joint supplements right now and NHS is doing gentle physical therapy to see if they can get her a bit more flexible. She could also be at risk for arthritis as she ages. But really what cat isn't?

Elfie is at NHS for someone who wants to help a very special kitty have a very special happily-ever-after. Maybe you?