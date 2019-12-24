Elementary school in Lincoln collecting Christmas lights

On Monday, Eastridge Elementary had a second dumpster full of holiday lights taken away to be recycled.

(Source: KOLN).

It’s all part of their 7th Annual Green Holidays Recycle Holiday Lights Drive.

This year there are 30 volunteers from all over collecting lights, which go to Scrap Central in Omaha to be recycled.

That money then goes to the Eastridge PTO.

This year they will be buying coding robots for the science department with the money.

"Every year we think it is going to run out and we aren't going to have enough lights to make a difference, and every year we are surprised, my biggest celebration is that we don't put it in the landfill, and then our second celebration is that it really helps our students and our teachers through our PTO organization,” said principal, Traci Boothe.

Last year they were able to recycle three dumpsters full.

Over the last seven years, they have recycled 52,000 pounds of lights, raising over $19,000 for the school.

Donations can be in working or non-working condition, and they also accept extension cords.

They will be collecting lights until January 5th, with an extended drop off date at Eastridge Elementary until January 15th.

The lights taken to be recycled on Monday weighed 3,700 pounds, yielding $1,110 at 30 cents per pound.

For a full list of collection drop-off sites,

Click here